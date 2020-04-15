Karabakh likely president-elect: Any unlawful interference in hydropower station construction will be punished by law

Hydropower will remain one of the major sectors of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) economy. This is what likely president-elect Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters today.
According to him, construction of the hydropower station in Artsakh will continue, but the requirements for nature protection will be toughened. “Hydropower will play a major role in Artsakh’s economy and in Armenia’s energy sector and will ensure Artsakh’s energy independence,” Harutyunyan declared.
In response to a question about criticism of the construction of small hydropower stations, Harutyunyan declared that any unlawful interference in the construction of the hydropower station will be punished by law.