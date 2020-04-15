News
Karabakh likely president-elect: Any unlawful interference in hydropower station construction will be punished by law
Karabakh likely president-elect: Any unlawful interference in hydropower station construction will be punished by law
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics


Hydropower will remain one of the major sectors of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) economy. This is what likely president-elect Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters today.

According to him, construction of the hydropower station in Artsakh will continue, but the requirements for nature protection will be toughened. “Hydropower will play a major role in Artsakh’s economy and in Armenia’s energy sector and will ensure Artsakh’s energy independence,” Harutyunyan declared.

In response to a question about criticism of the construction of small hydropower stations, Harutyunyan declared that any unlawful interference in the construction of the hydropower station will be punished by law.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
