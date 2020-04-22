EU to allocate EUR 3 billion to 10 neighboring countries

The EU has decided to allocate EUR 3 billion to neighboring countries to combat the COVID-19 economic consequences, the European Commission said in a statement.
“The Commission has adopted a proposal for a €3 billion macro-financial assistance (MFA) package to ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners to help them to limit the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal comes on top of the ‘Team Europe' strategy, the EU's robust and targeted response to support partner countries' efforts in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. It represents an important demonstration of the EU's solidarity with these countries at a time of unprecedented crisis.
The proposal, following a preliminary assessment of financing needs, provides for the MFA funds to be distributed as follows: the Republic of Albania (€180 million), Bosnia and Herzegovina (€250 million), Georgia (€150 million), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (€200 million), Kosovo (€100 million), the Republic of Moldova (€100 million), Montenegro (€60 million), the Republic of North Macedonia (€160 million), the Republic of Tunisia (€600 million) and Ukraine (€1.2 billion),” the press release said.
“The MFA funds will be made available for 12 months in the form of loans on highly favourable terms to help these countries cover their immediate, urgent financing needs. Together with the International Monetary Fund's support, the funds can contribute to enhancing macroeconomic stability and creating space to allow resources to be allocated towards protecting citizens and mitigating the coronavirus pandemic's negative socio-economic consequences. This instrument also remains available for other eligible countries experiencing balance-of-payments difficulties,” it added.
The European Commission called on the Council of the EU and the European Parliament to urgently approve this decision to proceed with the provision of the first tranche of aid.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 2.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world, over 175 thousand have died.