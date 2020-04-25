News
Armenian forget-me-not flower image appears in Russia city on Genocide commemoration day
Armenian forget-me-not flower image appears in Russia city on Genocide commemoration day
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The facade of the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg, Russia, turned into the color of the Armenian forget-me-not flower on the evening of April 24. This forget-me-not was designed in 2015, on the occasion of the centennial of the Armenian Genocide.

The aforesaid action at Yeltsin Center was organized by the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Yekaterinburg. April 24 is the day of remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, Vecherniye Vedomosti reports.

According to Narek Spartakyan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Yekaterinburg, despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 situation, the representatives of the Yeltsin Center agreed to display the image of the Armenian forget-me-not on the façade of this center.

The emblem expresses an eternal memory, as well as a symbolic reminder of the past, present, and future of the Armenian people.

The aforementioned restrictions also affected the Armenian Genocide commemoration events, and instead, many posts in support of the Armenian people appeared on social media.
