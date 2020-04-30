Ukrainian, Armenian FMs discuss current Armenia-Ukraine cooperation agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, as reported AnalitikaUA.net, citing the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
“The interlocutors discussed the state of and prospects for development of the bilateral cooperation in all directions of mutual interest, mentioned the strong historical ties between the Ukrainians and Armenians and paid special attention to the development of trade and deepening of economic dialogue.
The foreign ministers positively assessed the cooperation for the return of citizens of Ukraine and Armenia and exchanged experiences in overcoming the consequences of COVID-19,” the press release reads.
In the commentary given to AnalitikaUA.net, President of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan emphasized the importance of official contacts at the level of foreign ministers and voiced hope that there would be more frequent interactions.