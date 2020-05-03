News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 03
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
May 3 marks World Press Freedom Day
May 3 marks World Press Freedom Day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The UN General Assembly in 1993 proclaimed May 3 as World Press Freedom Day.

This date was chosen to commemorate the Declaration of Windhoek. The Declaration of Windhoek is a statement of free press principles as put together by newspaper journalists in Africa during a UNESCO seminar on “Promoting an Independent and Pluralistic African Press” in Windhoek, Namibia.

World Press Freedom Day is an annual reminder to the international community that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU leaders send messages on World Press Freedom Day
"During COVID-19 crisis it’s no exaggeration to say credible, fact-based information can save lives...
 Armenian Ombudsman: COVID-19 created unexpected challenges for media and journalism this year
“The work of the press and journalists should be free and protected…
 Reporters Without Borders on Armenia: There is concern about the volume of judicial proceedings against journalists
Armenia ranked 61st in 2020 World Press Freedom Index
Armenia has been ranked 61st in the 2020 World...
 Media Advocate: We urge Armenia PM to publicize names of news outlets, journalists who received money
Pashinyan baselessly labels journalists and media community at large…
 Armenia PM spokesperson: Public TV provided open channel at least 15 minutes before without informing PM's office
The footage left off the air from PM Pashinyan’s TV message had appeared on the Internet…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos