17 people charged, 4 detained under case of Gavar incident

The Department of Information and Relations of the Investigative Committee of Armenia reports that he Investigative Committee of Armenia reports that 17 people have been charged under the criminal case being investigated and in relation to the murder of two people and bodily firearm injuries of four people in Gavar and mass disturbances through violence and destruction of property by a group of persons, and 4 others have been detained on suspicion of participating in the mass disturbances. The criminal case is being investigated by the General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee.
Cases have been instituted in relation to the aforementioned incident, and they have been instituted under elements of murder; illegally acquiring, realizing, keeping, transferring or bearing arms, ammunition, explosive materials or explosive devices; attempt of murder; intentionally destroying or damaging property and mass disturbances which have been combined into one proceeding, and by the assignment of the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, preliminary investigation is being carried out by the group of investigators of the General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee and the Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee in Gegharkunik Province.
Preliminary investigation continues.
Information regarding the procedural decisions based on evidence obtained will be provided on a regular basis.