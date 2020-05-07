Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19’s economic consequences in the country, and this measure will provide respective grants to high-tech businesses.
The Minister of High Technological Industry, Hakob Arshakyan presented the matter. He noted that they have developed grant packages for this sector, the purpose of which is to maintain effective jobs as a result of the difficulties caused to individual high-tech entrepreneurs of Armenia due to the spread of the coronavirus, as well as to promote the implementation and commercialization of innovative ideas in this sector.
The minister noted that there are two types of investors: venture companies, and "angel investors." ‘"Angel investors’ are individuals who want to invest and have a share in innovation companies," Arshakyan added, in particular.