News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations


YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia approved the 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19’s economic consequences in the country, and this measure will provide respective grants to high-tech businesses.

The Minister of High Technological Industry, Hakob Arshakyan presented the matter. He noted that they have developed grant packages for this sector, the purpose of which is to maintain effective jobs as a result of the difficulties caused to individual high-tech entrepreneurs of Armenia due to the spread of the coronavirus, as well as to promote the implementation and commercialization of innovative ideas in this sector.

The minister noted that there are two types of investors: venture companies, and "angel investors." ‘"Angel investors’ are individuals who want to invest and have a share in innovation companies," Arshakyan added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic
200.000 drams were transferred to the account of each of one thousand of medical workers in Yerevan and the regions of RA...
 No prisoner in Armenia tests positive for COVID-19
The minister noted not a single prisoner in Armenia had a COVID-19 infection...
 Armenia PM wearing face mask to parliament session
Pashinyan’s assistant is also wearing a mask…
 Latest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia were 78 and 66 years old
Two more deaths were registered yesterday when the patients had tested positive for coronavirus...
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,884 in Armenia, 2 new deaths reported
A total of 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos