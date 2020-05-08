News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM considers what happened in parliament to be their biggest defeat since revolution
Armenia PM considers what happened in parliament to be their biggest defeat since revolution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Yes, an extraordinary situation has been established in the Republic of Armenia, when the halls of power are becoming a victim of violence every day by the (…) criminal gang and their parliamentary servants; this is the truth. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech in the National Assembly (NA) Friday, referring to the fight that took place among MPs at the NA sessions’ hall in the morning.

"According to the Criminal Code, bribery is considered a crime, but provocation of bribes is as much a crime as its consequences," Pashinyan added, in particular. "Yes, I condemn ourselves, I condemn myself, and I consider what happened today to be our and my biggest defeat we have had since the revolution."

He expressed confidence that all this is connected with the law on confiscation of illegal property and various criminal cases.

"Because when they return that stolen money, where will the recipients of the underling share get their underling share from?" the Armenian PM noted. "You have no chance to take from the people of Armenia the power that belongs to the people."

"Violence has no place in our scene," Pashinyan stressed. "And this incident shall never happen again."

Fight breaks out in Armenia parliament (PHOTOS)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier: I have directly said to Marukyan
Pashinyan revealed what he and opposition Bright Armenia party leader talked about behind closed doors Thursday…
 Newspaper: Matter of extending state of emergency in Armenia under discussion
But there will be no constitutional referendum in the near future…
 Newspaper: Heated debates going on within authorities over Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
By a written instruction of the PM, the land plot on the balance sheet of the museum-institute was decided to be transferred to the Yerevan Municipality, but…
 Newspaper: Businessman gives account to National Security Service against Armenia ex-President Sargsyan
Mikhail Bagdasarov said he paid a $7mn bribe…
 Newspaper: Karabakh President to be called to Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war?
The committee is discussing the matter…
 Freedom House new report: Armenia improves democracy score from 2.93 to 3.00
“Armenia and Ukraine, with the former earning the largest two-year improvement ever recorded in Nations in Transit…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos