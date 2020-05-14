News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.9
EUR
528.4
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Deputy minister of health: COVID-19 isolation strategy is changing in Armenia
Deputy minister of health: COVID-19 isolation strategy is changing in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The COVID-19 isolation strategy is changing in Armenia, and those infected persons who do not have clinical symptoms will be transferred to hotels. Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan about stated this at Thursday's press conference.

"If the numbers go up, we will change our strategy, and we have already changed [it]," she said. "Currently, our strategy of sending to quarantine isolation to specific locations—which were hotels—we will place patients who do not have any clinical symptoms, thus, at the same time we will try to avoid sending patients home.

"At the same time, from the moment we are unable to carry out medical supervision over them, we will move on to the same strategy at the same hotels and hospitals, and we will leave all the mild forms at home and establish medical supervision over them."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Wearing masks in all public places to become mandatory in Armenia from May 25
The deputy PM and commandant of the current state of emergency stated…
 Artsakh Information Headquarters: 30 citizens tested, none of them has COVID-19
Artsakh has confirmed 20 coronavirus cases...
 Armenia Commandant on working parents and reopening of kindergartens
During a special parliamentary session today, Deputy...
 Armenia Commandant: 36,016 COVID-19 tests conducted so far
According to him, 1,572 patients have...
 Deputy PM: Armenia public transport to resume operation as of May 18
And trade outlets will reopen…
 Armenia justice minister: State of emergency Commandant will be able to clearly define certain rules of conduct
The coronavirus-related state of emergency is being extended in the country because…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos