Deputy minister of health: COVID-19 isolation strategy is changing in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The COVID-19 isolation strategy is changing in Armenia, and those infected persons who do not have clinical symptoms will be transferred to hotels. Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan about stated this at Thursday's press conference.
"If the numbers go up, we will change our strategy, and we have already changed [it]," she said. "Currently, our strategy of sending to quarantine isolation to specific locations—which were hotels—we will place patients who do not have any clinical symptoms, thus, at the same time we will try to avoid sending patients home.
"At the same time, from the moment we are unable to carry out medical supervision over them, we will move on to the same strategy at the same hotels and hospitals, and we will leave all the mild forms at home and establish medical supervision over them."