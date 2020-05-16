PM on Lavrov, US State Department's representative's remarks on Karabakh issue phased solution

There are working issues with Russia, they always are and will be, this is normal, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, referring to the statement of the Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on issues in the Armenian-Russian relations.
PM's remarks came during his online-conference on Saturday.
When asked why the Russian president did not contact the Armenian PM by phone on the occasion of Victory Day, Pashinyan noted: “I was in Artsakh on May 9-10, I celebrate this holiday in Shushi for three years in a row. By the way, we contact each other when it is necessary, including by phone.”
As for the comments that other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs countries agree with the statement of Russian FM Sergei Lavrov that a phased solution to the Karabakh conflict is being discussed at the negotiating table, the PM wanted to pay attention to the US State Department representative's remarks that he did not consider the statement by the Russian FM useful.