Newspaper: Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee creation becoming cause of confusion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The heated debate over the Anti-Corruption Committee continues within the law enforcement system.

As it is known, the Anti-Corruption Committee shall be established in 2021, which will be a joint body for detecting and investigating corruption crimes.

Accordingly, at that time we will have three investigative bodies: the Investigative Committee, the Special Investigation Service (SIS), (…) and the Anti-Corruption Committee (…).

And so, according to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the internal discussions within the law enforcement system are still going on. The latter are confused and still have no idea how they will work after the creation of this body.

In particular, according to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, they still have no idea who shall do what in terms of criminal cases. However, according to our information, the law enforcement system has decided that specific cases from the Special Investigation Service are already been transferred to the Investigative Committee, and only corruption crimes will remain at the SIS.

And no matter how much it is noted that the creation of this new structure will go smoothly, there are already commotions in the system, and the employees do not know what will await them, who will go, who—stay.
This text available in   Հայերեն
