Results of 10 COVID-19 tests sent from Karabakh to Armenia come back negative
Results of 10 COVID-19 tests sent from Karabakh to Armenia come back negative
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic informs that the results of ten more novel coronavirus tests sent to Armenia have been received, and all of them are negative. Artsakh Information Headquarters informed this in a statement.

"The result of the sample of the re-testing of two citizens with the coronavirus disease was also negative.

At the moment, the coronavirus disease in Artsakh has been confirmed in 33 citizens, 10 of whom have been treated, and the health condition of the others is assessed by doctors as satisfactory. In total, 669 citizens were tested, 69 are isolated," the statement also said, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
