Real Madrid, Barcelona to allow people to gather and reopen cafes and bars terraces

The autonomous community of Madrid and Barcelona are moving from Monday to a new stage in lifting the restrictive measures introduced to curb the COVID-19 spread.

However, most of the population moved to this phase a week ago, TASS reported.

The authorities of the kingdom initially warned that easing measures could go at different rates depending on the situation in a particular region or province. Starting Monday, Madrid and Barcelona residents are allowed to meet friends and family who live in the same province. Nevertheless, people will not be able to gather in groups whose number exceeds 10 people.

Walking and doing sports outside is still necessary at those time intervals that were previously established for different groups of people.

Besides, the Spaniards have not yet been allowed to travel outside the province they live in.

Bars, cafes, and restaurants will open terraces for visitors, at the same time no more than 50% of the usual number of tables that will have to be disinfected after each client can be occupied. Gyms, museums, churches can also partially reopen. Hotels will also be reopened, but without common areas, dining rooms, and pools. Hunting and sport fishing are permitted as well.

However, almost half of the country's population lives in regions that, since Monday, are waiting for the third of four stages of easing restrictions announced by the authorities.