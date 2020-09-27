News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Bright Armenia opposition party leader calls for unity
Bright Armenia opposition party leader calls for unity
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Leader of the Bright Armenia opposition faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan has made a call for unity.

“Dear compatriots, the enemy has attacked our homeland. Since early this morning, we have set aside our differences and have combined our efforts for more achievements of our statehood and the military. The sole purpose is to crush the enemy’s backbone in all directions, starting from the military and ending with diplomacy. Long live the Armenian Nation! Long live the Republic of Artsakh! Long live the Republic of Armenia! Long live the Armenian Army!” Marukyan’s announcement reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos