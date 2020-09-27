Bright Armenia opposition party leader calls for unity

Leader of the Bright Armenia opposition faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan has made a call for unity.
“Dear compatriots, the enemy has attacked our homeland. Since early this morning, we have set aside our differences and have combined our efforts for more achievements of our statehood and the military. The sole purpose is to crush the enemy’s backbone in all directions, starting from the military and ending with diplomacy. Long live the Armenian Nation! Long live the Republic of Artsakh! Long live the Republic of Armenia! Long live the Armenian Army!” Marukyan’s announcement reads.