ARF-D members marching towards UN Office in Yerevan (LIVE)
ARF-D members marching towards UN Office in Yerevan (LIVE)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Youth Union of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party in Armenia is marching from the area near the statue of Aram Manukyan to the UN Office in Yerevan. They are demanding that the UN, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and other international organizations give a clear-cut evaluation of the subsequent aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey’s involvement in this.

They stated that the international community is applying double standards. “We expect clear-cut evaluations and actions aimed at punishing the aggressor, especially since the UN Security Council has convened a special session today, and we hope the Security Council’s resolution will be impartial,” one of the demonstrators said.

The youth were screaming “Azerbaijan Aggressor”.
Հայերեն and Русский
