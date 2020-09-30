Premier: Armenia not going to apply to CSTO yet

Armenia does not intend to apply to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) regarding the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with Russian journalists in Yerevan, Interfax reports.
"Applying to the CSTO is a political issue. It is very difficult to talk about borders when it comes time to apply. We work closely with the CSTO, but the implementation of specific procedures is another matter. The Armed Forces of Armenia are capable of defending the country's security," said the PM.
According to him, Armenia will ensure its security by all methods. "It is another matter whether with the CSTO or without the CSTO. We are considering all options to ensure our security—depending on the situation and the overall political context," he said.
At the same time, Pashinyan stated that Armenia is ready to hold the meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan in early October. "We are ready to host the meeting. Nothing has changed," he said.
Earlier, the aforesaid meeting was scheduled to be held in Yerevan on October 8-9.