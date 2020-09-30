News
BBC publishes interview with Syrian mercenary in Azerbaijan
BBC publishes interview with Syrian mercenary in Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

The BBC has published an interview with a Syrian, who revealed that he had been recruited by one of the commanders of the pro-Turkish Syrian National Army and was now in Azerbaijan.

According to him, he was offered to protect military facilities for $2,000 a month, and was not expected to participating in hostilities. They entered Azerbaijan through the territory of Turkey.

The Syrian said that despite assurances, he and other mercenaries were involved in battles with Armenian forces in Karabakh. He says he saw the bodies of 10 Syrians who died, and 70 Syrians were injured and did not receive medical attention.

The BBC reports from the north of Syria that several families received news about the deaths of their relatives in Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos