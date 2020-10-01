News
Macron reaches agreement with Putin, Trump on exchange of information on Karabakh
Macron reaches agreement with Putin, Trump on exchange of information on Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he has reached an agreement to exchange all information on Nagorno-Karabakh with his Russian and American counterparts Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. He said this as soon as he arrived in Brussels to attend the EU summit, TASS reports.

"We have agreed with President Trump and President Putin to exchange all the information we have on the situation so that we can draw all the necessary conclusions from it," Macron said. "As members of the OSCE Minsk Group, we are working to return the situation to normal and to unconditionally cease fire."
