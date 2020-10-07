Thousands of Armenians close down major streets of Brussels

Thousands of Armenians have closed down the major streets of Brussels to express their protest against Azerbaijani aggression and Turkey’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The protest has gathered not only the Armenians of Belgium, but also Armenian organizations from France, Germany and the Netherlands.
Currently, the European Parliament is discussing the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and 55 deputies have expressed their support to Artsakh and the Armenian people.
The Armenian protesters are screaming “Armenia”, “Artsakh” with signs calling on and demanding cessation of aggression against Artsakh and Armenia.