News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Thousands of Armenians close down major streets of Brussels
Thousands of Armenians close down major streets of Brussels
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Thousands of Armenians have closed down the major streets of Brussels to express their protest against Azerbaijani aggression and Turkey’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The protest has gathered not only the Armenians of Belgium, but also Armenian organizations from France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Currently, the European Parliament is discussing the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and 55 deputies have expressed their support to Artsakh and the Armenian people.

The Armenian protesters are screaming “Armenia”, “Artsakh” with signs calling on and demanding cessation of aggression against Artsakh and Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan unleashed the war in Artsakh
In an interview with Ahval, Turkish analyst...
 Armenia citizens can support homeland defenders through social insurance packages during martial law
Currently, the law clearly prescribes what...
 Iran officially protests against Azerbaijan, Armenia
Reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran...
 Armenian rescuer wounded during shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert dies
Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan and
 Karabakh President: Heated and heavy battles underway along entire length of contact, army endeavoring
Today, the force that can...
 Armenia parliament majority MP: Azerbaijan is losing sovereignty, radical Islamists may come to power
In the statements of President of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos