Pashinyan: EEU Intergovernmental Council delegation’s arrival is important for Armenia at this difficult time
Pashinyan: EEU Intergovernmental Council delegation’s arrival is important for Armenia at this difficult time
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Today's sitting is being held in difficult times for Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Friday at the start of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"For two weeks now, the hostilities—with the use of all types of modern weapons—on the line of contact [between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan] has not stopped. The villages and towns as well as civilian facilities and infrastructure of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia are under Azerbaijani artillery fire and shelling. There are many casualties and wounded, including among the civilian population. However, I assure you that despite all the difficulties, our people are united and determined to fight to the end and defend their freedom and independence. I would especially like to thank the members of the delegation for coming to Armenia at this difficult time; this is especially important for us," Pashinyan said, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
