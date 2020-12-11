Head of Armenia's Ujan village and council's staff demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

The council of Armenia’s Ujan village has issued a statement according to which the head of the village and the council’s staff demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The statement reads as follows:
“Taking into consideration the fact that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has made several mistakes in domestic and foreign policies, economic management and nation-building during his term of office, that he has led the country to war and irreversible losses due to his incapability and incompetence in terms of leading a policy, that he did away with the collective potential of the people and helped cause difficult and irreversible human and territorial losses due to lack of organization and lack of knowledge of the military by misleading the people during the recent war in Artsakh, that he secretly signed a humiliating capitulation document behind the backs of the people and political forces, the head of Ujan village and the staff of the council demand the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.”