Head of Armenia's Ujan village and council's staff demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Bodies of 20 killed soldiers found in Jabrayil

Armenia health ministry conducts forensic medicine expert examinations of 2,996 bodies of servicemen

Parliament deputy speaker meets with UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, discusses safe return of captives

Armenia Police Major resigns, says he has honor

Armenia Deputy PM, China Ambassador discuss operation of Shansi-Nairit Armenian-Chinese joint venture

Participants of demonstration applaud Armenian police officers protecting government building

Armenia revises first social support program for Artsakh-Armenians

2 Yerevan citizens transferred from France Square to hospital

Dollar exchange rate in Armenia exceeds AMD 520

Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation shut down Vanadzor-Alaverdi interstate road

Edward Nalbandian: Interim status of Nagorno-Karabakh was considered in all working documents

ARF-D member Ishkhan Saghatelyan apprehended, continued to chant "Nikol Traitor"

Police push and shove a young girl during protest demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Police try to apprehend Armenian political party member, use force against him

Armenia parliament speaker meets with Armen Sarkissian

Yerevan demonstrator feels bad and lies on asphalt at France Square

Police apprehend a few citizens who shut down Yerevan-Sevan road

Citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation clash with police, political party member apprehended

Ankara says EU leaders approaches are biased and illegal

COAF TV benefit with over $ 4.5 million raised for rural Armenia and displaced people from Artsakh

Citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation shut down Yerevan-Sevan road

Armenia ruling party MP: Amendments already made to Electoral Code in regard to local self-government bodies

Attacker detonates bomb in Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia: 6 people injured

Yerevan citizens holding "March for Dignity" with demand for PM's resignation (LIVE)

Edmon Marukyan: Bright Armenia Party is drafting resolution on recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh's independence

Georgian government resigns

Iranian navy to stand firm against US forces in region waters

Armenian opposition MP: Government not legitimate enough to hold snap elections

Iran and Turkey highlight need to strengthen security cooperation

Belarus president: Armenian people will go through difficult situation with honor

Head of Armenia's Ujan village and council's staff demand Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Zarif outraged by Erdogan's statement

Criminal case initiated against Azerbaijani citizen who illegally crossed Armenia border

Civil disobedience in Yerevan: People still demanding Armenia PM's resignation

Criminal case initiated against Armenian PM Pashinyan

Karabakh President receives head of Russian emergency situations ministry's operational group

Bright Armenia Party MP: No invitation to political consultation over snap elections from authorities

Prosperous Armenia Party: There is no alternative to Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Artsakh destroying ammunition found in 2 villages

1,077 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

ICRC plans to expand its contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh

Newspaper: Fermentation in the special services of Armenia may become a turning point in the near future

Armenian soldier dies in car accident on Yerevan-Sevan road

Armenia FM-led delegation to attend EU-Armenia Partnership Council's session in Brussels

LA city council calls on US government to recognize Artsakh independence

US launches super-heavy electronic reconnaissance satellite into orbit

POLITICO: US military is on high alert amid possible Iranian attack

Yerevan subway paralyzed amid to civil disobedience acts

Yerevan subway work restored

Newspaper: In the post-war period, apartment rental prices in Armenia rose sharply

Newspaper: Many of those who donated to the Armenian army demanded their money back

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh clear over 80 hectares of land

Azerbaijani man spotted in Armenia's borderline Berdavan village at night on 9 December

Armenian NGO: Certain people protesting against PM receiving notices for military call-up

UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters: US poised to impose sanctions on Turkey for purchase of Russian S-400s

US imposes sanctions on Ramzan Kadyrov

Pashinyan's Spokesperson: Armenia strictly condemns Azerbaijani president's provocative statements

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents' speeches threaten life and health of people of Armenia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalize ties

Lavrov: West continues to try to hinder Russia's cooperation with other states

Armenia parliament majority faction MP drops mandate, to serve in State Revenue Committee

Head of Karabakh's Charektar village says residents can return, but many don't have homes anymore

Azerbaijanis kill Artsakh civilian, protests in Yerevan continue, demanding PM’s resignation, 10.12.20 digest

ArmLur.am: Armenia ex-Military Police chief dies from COVID-19

Erdogan says Putin's approach played major role in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Joseph Safra dies at 82

Armenia FM: Today, more than ever, we need genuine commitment and unity of the entire international community

Nikol Pashinyan, France Ambassador discuss developments of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and created situation

France fines Google and Amazon 135 million euros

Karabakh President convenes working consultation, discusses creation of defense infrastructures

Two US bombers reach Middle East, in threat to Iran

Zakharova: Paths can be sought to combine Armenia's and Azerbaijan's interests in case of political will

Lebanon's outgoing PM and 3 ex-ministers charged over Beirut blast

Zakharova: Railway communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is more prospective direction

Russian MFA on Aliyev and Erdogan statements: Political statements should contribute to peace processes

Armenian public-political figure and movement leader apprehended in Yerevan

Zarif says his conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart is 'fruitful'

Armenia parliament adopts several laws

Ilham Aliyev speaks about his claims on internationally recognized territories of Armenia