Armenian newspaper: Adjustments at Sotk gold mine aren't in Armenia's favor

“Hraparak” Armenian newspaper writes the following: “The adjustments in regard to Sotk gold mine are in progress, but the process is not in Armenia’s favor. The employee of the mine said the Russian party is not succeeding in convincing the Azerbaijanis that the mine is located in Armenian territory and that 70% of the mine can’t be transferred to the enemy under the document signed on November 9.
Although the administrative building at the mine is in Armenian territory, the gold resources are under Azerbaijani control. There hasn’t been any work at the mine for several weeks (out of the 950 employees, 100 will remain and only for two years, after which all the resources of the Armenian party will be consumed.”