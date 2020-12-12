Armenia Deputy FM participates in session of Council of CIS Foreign Ministers

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Armen Ghevondyan yesterday participated in the session of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers.
During the session, the foreign ministers discussed cooperation of the CIS countries and issues on the international agenda. Nearly 15 documents for deepening of the cooperation of CIS countries in different directions were on the agenda, including the plan for multi-level consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of CIS countries, the activities of the CIS Executive Committee, etc.
Some of the documents signed during the session will be incorporated in the agenda for the upcoming session of the CIS Council of Heads of States, particularly the joint statement of the heads of states of CIS countries on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations and the concept paper on the military cooperation of CIS countries until 2025.
In his speech, the Armenian deputy foreign minister presented Armenia’s position on the issues on the agenda. He also touched upon the military aggression that Azerbaijan unleashed against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with the direct support of Turkey and through the involvement of terrorist mercenaries. The deputy foreign minister called the participants’ attention to issues that require immediate solutions, including the exchange of prisoners of war and hostages and the bodies of the deceased, the urgency of specifying data regarding missing persons and the need for preservation of Armenian historical and cultural values.