Armenia MOD: Russian border guards to be deployed in some parts of Syunik Province border

Within the framework of his working visit to Syunik Province, Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Thursday held a working consultation with the commander of the military unit in the area, the governor of Syunik, and the commander of the regional division of the border troops.
The demarcation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and the deployment of armed forces units and border troops in the newly formed border lines were discussed during the meeting, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the defense minister gave instructions to the high-ranking officers participating in the border talks.
In addition, Harutyunyan met with the officers of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, touched upon the monitoring of the Goris-Stepanakert motorway, the program of deploying Russian border guards in the Syunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the search for those who have gone missing as a result of the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, and the future courses of action.