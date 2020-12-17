News
Thursday
December 17
News
Thursday
December 17
Armenia Kapan town military positions to be handed over to Azerbaijan by 5pm Friday
Armenia Kapan town military positions to be handed over to Azerbaijan by 5pm Friday
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

By 5pm Friday, all the military positions of Kapan city of Armenia’s Syunik Province will be handed over to Azerbaijan; Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this by Kapan Mayor Gevorg Parsyan on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Defense has issued an order to hand over to the enemy, by 5pm tomorrow, all the positions we held for the defense of Kapan," the mayor said.

According to him, as a result, Kapan will become defenseless.

Asked whether there were negotiations on handing over these military positions, Parsyan said: "I suppose there were negotiations, but, at least we did not participate in those negotiations."

He noted that there was a talk about the deployment of Russian border guards in Kapan. "According to my information, the main mission of the border guards will be to ensure the safety of the roads," he added.

Gevorg Parsyan said that in case of retreat from these military positions, two motorways leading to Kapan’s villages will be under a blockade. "That is, the roads of those villages will be in the Azerbaijani border zone. (…) and the other [motorway] direction (…) so many villages will be under blockade," he said.

Parsyan said that at the moment the situation among the population was tense. "The adversary will be only one kilometer away from our residential area," he said.

The mayor of Kapan demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

And to the question whether it will be possible to keep certain military positions if a new government is formed, the mayor said: "I believe: new government, new opportunity, new standing."
