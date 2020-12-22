Coronavirus reaches Antarctica

Antarctica is no longer the only continent free of COVID-19, Australian broadcaster ABC reports. 36 people linked with the Chilean Army base General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme had tested positive for COVID-19, Interfax reports.

Of the 36 infected, 26 are reported to be members of the Chilean military, while the others are believed to be maintenance workers.

All those infected were taken to the south of Chile and isolated, they are being monitored by doctors, no one has experienced severe symptoms or complications, the Sydney Morning Herald noted. A new team was sent to the O'Higgins base, which stayed preliminary in quarantine and was tested negative.

Three crew members of the O'Higgins base ship had tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from Antarctica, the Chilean Navy reported on December 21. The entire team was tested negative before this flight.

O'Higgins is one of the 13 active Chilean bases in Antarctica. It is located near the northernmost part of the Antarctic Peninsula, closer to Cape Horn. "It is hard to reach there even by Antarctic terms", ABC broadcaster reports.