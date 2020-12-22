News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Coronavirus reaches Antarctica
Coronavirus reaches Antarctica
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Antarctica is no longer the only continent free of COVID-19, Australian broadcaster ABC reports. 36 people linked with the Chilean Army base General Bernardo O'Higgins Riquelme had tested positive for COVID-19, Interfax reports.

Of the 36 infected, 26 are reported to be members of the Chilean military, while the others are believed to be maintenance workers.

All those infected were taken to the south of Chile and isolated, they are being monitored by doctors, no one has experienced severe symptoms or complications, the Sydney Morning Herald noted. A new team was sent to the O'Higgins base, which stayed preliminary in quarantine and was tested negative.

Three crew members of the O'Higgins base ship had tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from Antarctica, the Chilean Navy reported on December 21. The entire team was tested negative before this flight.

O'Higgins is one of the 13 active Chilean bases in Antarctica. It is located near the northernmost part of the Antarctic Peninsula, closer to Cape Horn. "It is hard to reach there even by Antarctic terms", ABC broadcaster reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
838 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 20 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 WHO urges countries to report new COVID-19 strain
WHO encourages all countries to increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses...
 537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 21 more coronavirus patients have died, but four of them—from some other illnesses…
 Biden gets coronavirus vaccine
“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” the US President-elect said…
 Saudi Arabia, Oman closing borders for one week
The Civil Aviation Department of Kuwait has...
 Russia suspends flights with UK for week amid discovery of COVID-19 new strain
The report notes that Russia continues to track genetic changes in the new coronavirus...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos