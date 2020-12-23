Prosperous Armenia faction MP: Ruling bloc will thwart parliament council sitting

YEREVAN. – The special session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia initiated by the two opposition factions is to take place on December 23 at 17:00; but before that, it is necessary to convene a sitting of the NA Council to approve the agenda. Naira Zohrabyan, an MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Moreover, she expressed conviction that the ruling My Step bloc will thwart the sitting of the NA Council. "They simply will not come and not secure quorum; I'm convinced. But this will not stop us," Zohrabyan stressed.

The lawmaker noted that the issue of lifting the current martial law in the country remains on the agenda of the parliamentary opposition. According to her, as soon as this decision can be put on the parliamentary agenda and is debated on and approved, Prosperous Armenia faction in the NA will immediately raise the issue of removing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from power. Thus, as per Zohrabyan, it will be possible to meet all the requirements set by the current law.

In addition, Naira Zohrabyan drew attention to the fact that if the sitting of the NA Council is thwarted, the parliamentary opposition will be able to table this matter for debates every day without any restrictions, demanding the immediate lifting of the martial law in Armenia.