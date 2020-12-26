European Commission head announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in EU member states

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the start of vaccination against COVID-19 in the EU member states.
According to her, the COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU nations.
The vaccination will kick off tomorrow, she added.
Today, we start turning the page on a difficult year. The #COVID19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 26, 2020
The #EUvaccinationdays are a touching moment of unity. Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/pYOj5vS2gV