Sunday
December 27
European Commission head announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in EU member states
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the start of vaccination against COVID-19 in the EU member states.

According to her, the COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU nations.

The vaccination will kick off tomorrow, she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
