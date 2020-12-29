Armenia defense minister visits Russian military base in Gyumri

ArmLur.am: Armenia PM Pashinyan, PAP leader Tsarukyan to meet Tuesday

Armenia legislature voting on termination of Naira Zohrabyan's powers as standing committee chair to start at 1:10pm

Armenia’s Syunik residents put paint on "Welcome to Azerbaijan" road sign at entrance to Vorotan village

Biden pledges to lift Trump restrictions on migrants

World oil prices going up

348 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: What Azerbaijan military has done is step with clear intention to intimidate civilians

Armenia parliament resumes special session

Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan is making attempts to provoke new war

Armenia premier signs new decision

US will have to regain international community’s trust, says Biden

Street in France’s Valence to be named "Stepanakert"

Armenia PM: As a result of then authorities’ "flexible" policy why was it not possible to avoid 2016 war?

Lockheed Martin Corp misses delivery of required quantity of F-35 jets

About 1.56bn will face masks to pollute ocean in 2020

Turkey media reports on normalization of relations with Israel reads more like wolf in sheep’s clothing

Tatoyan: APT ranks Armenia ombudsman’s activities among world leading with international track-record

Microsoft preparing Windows 10 new version set to be released in 2021

Opposition party leader on Nikol Pashinyan's proposal to hold snap parliamentary elections

Lebanon delivers nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to verify information about shooting in Hadrut region

Armenia Ombudsman on process of returning POWs and civilian captives and exchanging bodies

Fire breaks out in Yerevan, 4 firefighting squads leave for scene of incident

China's court sentenced blogger to prison for spreading lies about COVID-19

Armenia economic competition protection commission urges businesses to observe rules for New Year's deals and discounts

Armenian and Lithuanian FMs hold phone talks, discuss Armenia-EU partnership

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman receives head of Military Court of 5th Garrison of Russia (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan shares fake reports on military operations in Artsakh, 1,111 bodies of fallen soldiers found, 28.12.20 digest

Armenia President signs law on amendments and supplements to legislation on state non-commercial organizations

EU ambassadors approve Brexit deal and its provisional application from January 1

Armenia Prosecutor General receives newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus

Sputnik Armenia: Armenian citizen returns to homeland after being in captivity in Azerbaijan

Russia and Turkey FMs are focused on establishment of Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh

Armenian opposition party leader charged, signature to not leave chosen as pre-trial measure

NGO head shows photo of Artsakh-Armenian's car damaged by Azerbaijanis

3 search and rescue teams of Karabakh not allowed to enter Hadrut

Exchange of prisoners takes place between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Iran warns Israel

Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris posts video showing sign reading "Welcome to Azerbaijan"

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Deputy PM: 4 Armenian POWs return to Armenia, their relatives have been informed

Iran accuses 48 people of involvement in General Qasem Soleimani's assassination

Azerbaijanis give people in 12 buildings near gardening company in Armenia's Goris 1 hour to leave

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Armenia Ambassador discuss regional issues

Armenia parliament majority member: Karabakh conflict is not resolved

Erdogan is not sincere in his intention to mend ties with Israel

Armenia PM appoints 1st deputy and deputy emergency situations ministers

Opposition movement: Armenian police apprehend citizens near parliament, case launched against some of them

Nikol Pashinyan appoints new deputy FM

Armenia Lori Province deputy governor to be relieved of post on February 3, 2021

Turkey’s Cavusoglu says he and Russia’s Lavrov will discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan

COVID-19: 74-year-old Cyprus president vaccinates

Criminal case opened into incident between Armenia ruling bloc MP, protesters

Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker changes mind on giving up her parliamentary seat

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman introduces his newly appointed deputy

Armenia MPs want to postpone for one year ban on cigarette sales from open shop windows

Armenia opposition’s candidate for PM: I don’t think Pashinyan will go for snap elections

Yerevan mayor's father dies

Karabakh has new economy and agriculture minister

Secret ballot for election of Armenia Audit Chamber member to be held tomorrow

Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Iran Ambassador

VISA international payment system recognized Ardshinbank as the largest issuer of its cards in Armenia

Armenia, Iran FMs discuss regional security, stability

Armenian intellectuals launch Motherland-Diaspora Relations' Development Initiative

Armenia parliament majority leader: Demands for PM Pashinyan's resignation have lost their meaning

Artsakh Defense Army: We have not taken part in any operation

Saudi Arabia extends travel ban amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bright Armenia Party to ruling power: When you talk about early election, know that it is fraught with bloodshed

Armenia ruling bloc MP: “Traitors” are those who built combat positions out of soil, wood for 20-30 years

Payments to Armenia soldiers’ insurance fund to increase

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 1,111 fallen Armenian soldiers retrieved so far

Prosperous Armenia Party MP: I believe there will be very interesting disclosures in near future about Meghri’s status

ARF-D member: Nikol Pashinyan is to blame for Armenia's defeat and losses, he can't organize snap elections

Gold prices rise amid reports on US stimulus package adoption

Protesters start marching from outside Armenia legislature

8 protesters apprehended near Armenian parliament

Yerevan police apprehend several citizens

Fight occurs near Armenia parliament, ruling bloc MP punches demonstrator

Japan announces termination of issuing new entry visas to citizens of all countries of world

Incident occurs between Armenia ruling bloc MP, protesters at National Assembly entrance

114 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

168.am: It is known what Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, Russia’s Putin discussed during their phone talk

Armenia legislature kicks off special session

WarGonzo: Putin has telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia opposition MP: We will meet in Constitutional Court

Protest being staged outside Armenia parliament

Greece to extend its territorial waters in Ionian Sea to up to 12 nautical miles

Egypt intelligence delegation arrives in Libya to meet with government officials in Tripoli

Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, natural gas fields

Trump signs 2021 budget

Third tough quarantine this year comes into force in Israel

Armenia MOD: No military unit took part in any operation in Hadrut region of Artsakh

WarGonzo: Fighting going on in Hadrut region of Karabakh

Armenia PM: There was need to try to have more or less tolerable positions in Karabakh negotiation process

Nikol Pashinyan: There is currently a dispute over 20 plots of lands

Opposition One Armenia Party considers Pashinyan's agenda for snap parliamentary elections unacceptable

Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia and Azerbaijan using roads through Nakhchivan

Nikol Pashinyan: Volunteer soldiers gave name of specific person who had refused to give them weapons

Armenia MFA: Yerevan to receive 100,000 PSR tests, several accessories and protective measures from Beijing