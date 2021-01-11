News
Armenia MP: I rule out 17 forces’ agenda, their candidate for PM
Armenia MP: I rule out 17 forces’ agenda, their candidate for PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – I rule out the agenda of the 17 political forces and their candidate for Prime Minister. MP Sofya Hovsepyan, who recently left the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this at a briefing with reporters at the NA Monday, responding to the question whether she will support those 17 opposition forces at some point, and which hope that some MPs will support them and succeed in removing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from office.

"I am sure that no one will take a step to discuss with me because I rule out their agenda, their candidate for prime minister [i.e., Vazgen Manukyan]. (…). At the moment, I have no desire or intention to cooperate with any political force," Hovsepyan said.
