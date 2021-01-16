News
UN: Number of migrants has decreased globally by 2 million amid COVID-19 pandemic
UN: Number of migrants has decreased globally by 2 million amid COVID-19 pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut the number of international migrants by 2 million by mid-2020 due to border closures and travel stops around the world, according to estimates recorded in a new UN report, the AP reported.

According to the announced estimates, the expected growth will decline by 27%.

But border closures and travel restrictions since March, when the pandemic swept the globe, has resulted in zero growth for four months and a 2 million reduction in the expected number of international migrants.

By August 2020, Population Director John Wilmot noted that over 80,000 travel restrictions have been imposed on 219 countries or territories around the world.

Over the past 20 years, the world has seen a steady increase in the number of international migrants.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
