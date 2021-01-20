Biden's Peloton could pose threat to US national security

US President-elect Joe Biden may be barred from bringing his Peloton to the White House because this high-tech sports bike poses a cyber threat, Popular Mechanics reported .
The 78-year-old Democrat starts his morning training on this popular home sports bike worth $1,895. But because it has a microphone, a camera and internet access, Biden's Peloton bike poses security issues that could force him to give it up when he moves into the White House.
And while there are brandmaus and intrusion detection software, they can be bypassed if you are a really good and experienced hacker, Max Kilger, director of the Data Analytics Program and Associate Professor in Practice at the University of Texas at San Antonio told Popular Mechanics.
Kilger warned that the biggest concern is that this bike has network equipment that provides internet access, and the attacker could potentially gain access to the entire network. So someone could actually attack this Peloton, install malware, and connect with other parts of the White House, he said.
The most likely security measure would be to take out the video camera, remove the microphone, and turn off the network equipment, Kilger said. According to him, as an alternative, a gym with its own network can be created for the Peloton, which will be separate from the White House.
This is not the first time the Secret Service has had to deal with such issues. Former First Lady Michelle Obama reportedly had a modified Peloton without a camera or microphone, and outgoing US President Donald Trump had installed a room-sized golf simulator at the White House.