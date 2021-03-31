News
Sudan pays $ 335 million in compensation to American victims of terrorist attacks
Sudan pays $ 335 million in compensation to American victims of terrorist attacks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Sudan paid out $ 335 million in compensation to victims of terrorist attacks in a deal that removed the country from the blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.

The government, with civilian support, provided funds for survivors and families of victims of attacks, including the 1998 bombing of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania by al-Qaeda, which was backed by the then Sudanese dictator.

Former President Donald Trump agreed last year to remove Sudan from the blacklist, but only after Sudan signed an agreement to recognize Israel.

Last week, the United States said it helped Sudan secure more than $ 1 billion in debt relief, making the country eligible again for World Bank and IMF support.
