Afghan President prepares new peace proposal with Taliban
Afghan President prepares new peace proposal with Taliban
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has prepared a new peace proposal with the Taliban ahead of an international conference aimed at boosting talks between the two warring parties, AFP reported.

According to official sources, Ghani intends to present his three-stage plan at a conference in Turkey with the support of the UN, which will be attended by the United States, Russia, and other key countries in the region. The date of the event has not yet been determined.

The United States has only a few weeks before the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of all troops from Afghanistan as part of an agreement negotiated last year.

Ghani's three-phase proposal includes reaching a political settlement with the Taliban and declaring a ceasefire under international control.

He then proposes an early presidential election in which the Taliban could participate to form a government of peace. Ghani has already shared his plan with several international diplomats, officials said.

The Taliban, a tough Islamist movement ousted from power by the 2001 US-led invasion, consistently refuses to vote. The conference is an attempt to kick-start peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which have not made much progress since their inception.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
