PM says Turkey needs to change its policy towards Armenia to restore economic image in region
PM says Turkey needs to change its policy towards Armenia to restore economic image in region
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said Turkey needs to change its policy towards Armenia to restore economic image in the region.

"I would like to remind you that the Armenian-Turkish border was unilaterally closed by Turkey back in 1993," he told Russian media outlet Interfax.

"Armenia has always advocated the normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, but this was rejected by Turkey itself. Such a hostile policy of Ankara gained a new dimension during the 44-day aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh."

"In particular, Turkey provided Azerbaijan with direct military-political and military-technical support, having also transferred foreign armed terrorist fighters to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, Turkey needs to change this aggressive policy towards Armenia to establish lasting peace and restore the economic image in the region," Pashinyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
