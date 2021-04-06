News
Tuesday
April 06
Armenia opposition: We will participate in elections to carry out our plan to make traitor resign
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We will participate in the elections to carry out our plan to make the traitor resign. This is what representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters during today’s rally in the Armenian city of Sevan.

Saghatelyan noted that there still hasn’t been an announcement about the intent to hold elections and there is a fear that they won’t be held. He added that the authorities might declare that the elections won’t be held due to the coronavirus.

Saghatelyan reminded reporters about the three stages of the struggle of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, including mobilization of the people prior to the Prime Minister’s resignation, the period of 14 days before and after dissolution of the parliament, and the elections, but through the process of making the traitor resign.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
