Prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials claims that court decision may be reviewed

Prosecutor for the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials Petros Petrosyan claims that there is a possibility of reviewing the court’s decision.
Today the court ruled to terminate criminal prosecution against four accused under Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code of Armenia. Earlier, the Constitutional Court had declared Article 300.1 unconstitutional. Criminal prosecution against former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov and former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan has been completely terminated. As for Robert Kocharyan and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, criminal prosecution will continue with regard to the case of alleged bribe. All four accused have been acquitted with regard to the part related to Article 300.1 (prosecution was terminated on the ground of absence of crime).
Commenting on the court’s decision, the prosecutor recalled that during the previous court hearing, the prosecution asked the court to examine, along with the motion of the attorneys to terminate criminal prosecution, the request of the prosecution to suspend the case and apply to the Constitutional Court in order to clarify the constitutionality of certain legislative norms (these are the norms that aren’t allowing prosecutors to reclassify the charge). The court rejected the request which, overall, makes consideration of the motion nonsensical during the next court hearing.
Petrosyan didn’t comment on today’s decision in detail and said it is necessary to become familiar with the content, adding that the judge had only read the introductory and concluding parts. Petrosyan added that the court’s decision may be reviewed in several cases, including the emergence of new circumstances, and the decision of the Constitutional Court will be such a circumstance, if the Court declares certain norms unconstitutional.