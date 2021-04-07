News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
536.58
EUR
637.67
RUB
6.92
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Republican Party of Armenia member on acquittal of Robert Kocharyan
Republican Party of Armenia member on acquittal of Robert Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan couldn’t be treated unfairly and unlawfully any longer. This is what former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, representative of the Republican Party of Armenia Artak Zakaryan told reporters today.

Yesterday the first instance court terminated criminal prosecution against Robert Kocharyan under Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code and acquitted him.

According to him, Nikol Pashinyan probably realizes that the problems that he has created in the country will become a big burden for him in the future and is trying to ease the burden in some way. As far as Robert Kocharyan’s return to politics is concerned, the ex-defense minister stressed that Robert Kocharyan understands how events will unfold and is trying to propose solutions.

“Increasing the role of the Russian Federation in the region will help make it possible to solve many problems. This is a major factor,” Zakaryan said and recalled that there aren’t many experienced politicians and leaders in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Robert Kocharyan is acquitted
During the past three years, he spent about 500 days in prison…
 Prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials claims that court decision may be reviewed
Commenting on the court’s decision, the...
 Armenia 2nd President's attorney: No grounds for bringing new charge or reclassifying
Orbelyan highlighted that the criminal prosecution was...
 Court rules to terminate criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials
In May 2019, the Yerevan Court of...
 Armenia 2nd President: Prosecutor General's Office trying to reclassify charge
On March 25, the Constitutional Court promulgated...
 Court to announce decision on criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials on Apr. 6
On March 25, the Constitutional Court promulgated...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos