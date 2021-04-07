Republican Party of Armenia member on acquittal of Robert Kocharyan

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan couldn’t be treated unfairly and unlawfully any longer. This is what former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, representative of the Republican Party of Armenia Artak Zakaryan told reporters today.
Yesterday the first instance court terminated criminal prosecution against Robert Kocharyan under Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code and acquitted him.
According to him, Nikol Pashinyan probably realizes that the problems that he has created in the country will become a big burden for him in the future and is trying to ease the burden in some way. As far as Robert Kocharyan’s return to politics is concerned, the ex-defense minister stressed that Robert Kocharyan understands how events will unfold and is trying to propose solutions.
“Increasing the role of the Russian Federation in the region will help make it possible to solve many problems. This is a major factor,” Zakaryan said and recalled that there aren’t many experienced politicians and leaders in Armenia.