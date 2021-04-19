Armenia minister, Iran Ambassador discuss design of Sisian-Kajaran-Agarak road

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Suren Papikyan today received Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, as reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.
Minister Papikyan emphasized that the unused potential of both countries for economic cooperation can be used and, in this context, underscored the importance of works being carried out within the scope of the intergovernmental commission, as well as the discussions on the draft agreement on the “From the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea” international transport corridor.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Zohouri reaffirmed Iran’s willingness for effective implementation of the Armenian-Iranian programs and projects and the implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives that will contribute to the expansion of economic ties.
The interlocutors discussed the agenda for the 17th session of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission, the current results of the joint programs, as well as the launch of design and construction of the Sisian-Kajaran-Agarak sector of the North-South Road Program. They also touched upon the opportunity for expansion of Iranian companies’ participation in the construction programs for improvement of infrastructures in Armenia.