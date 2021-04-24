Baroness Cox says she came to Armenian Genocide Memorial in anger because UK has not recognized this tragedy

YEREVAN. – Baroness Caroline Cox, a great friend of Armenia and the Armenian people, a member of the British House of Lords and its former vice-speaker, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Saturday, on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy.
After laying flowers at the eternal flame commemorating the victims of the Genocide, Baroness Cox addressed a message, the National Assembly of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Baroness noted that she came to the memorial outraged because they are pushing for the UK government to recognize the Armenian Genocide, one of the UK-member countries, Wales, has recognized it, there is even a respective statue in the Welsh capital Cardiff, but the UK government has not recognized it yet, and they are fight for it.
Baroness Cox added that they should also recognize the fact that a genocide attempt was made against Armenians in 1991-1994 and 2020, too, and the recent actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey meet all the criteria of genocide.
Caroline Cox noted that she and many others in England love Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), this small area has given many prominent figures, and she is here first with admiration, then with outrage and love.