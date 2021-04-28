Armenian businessman’s son’s murder investigation over in Russia

The investigation into the murder of the son of an Armenian businessman near Voronezh, Russia, has been completed, and the case has been sent to court.

A 61-year-old resident of Moscow was hired to commit murder in exchange for 1 million rubles, according to the All Voronezh News portal.

The man carried out the order by shooting—with a gun—an Armenian businessman’s 23-year-old son while he was driving out of the yard of his parents' home.

It happened on February 27 last year; on the eve of the young man's engagement.

One of the bullets hit his heart, and the young man died.

The murderer was arrested.

He collaborated with the investigation, and confessed that he should not have killed the young man, but his father, who was always with the aforesaid car.

The person who ordered the crime and his accomplices were also arrested.

The gunman himself, in addition to murder, is charged also with illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition.

The criminal case, along with an indictment, has been sent to court.