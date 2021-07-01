News
Catholicos Aram I meets with Pope Francis at Vatican
Catholicos Aram I meets with Pope Francis at Vatican
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Facebook page of the Armenian Church of the Holy See of Cilicia reports that Catholicos Aram I of the Holy See of Cilicia today had a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The Armenian Church stated the following in its press release: “During the first session of the meeting of Christian spiritual leaders, Catholicos Aram I delivered a lecture devoted to the current tension in Lebanon and ways to show resistance. The lecture was followed by a discussion during which the attendees positively responded to the analyses of the Supreme Patriarch.

During the second session, Patriarch Raï of the Maronite Church delivered a lecture devoted to the role of the church in the current situation in Lebanon in terms of humanitarianism and education. The attendees shared the Patriarch’s concerns.

During both sessions, Catholicos Aram I placed emphasis on the importance of Christian-Muslim co-existence and the imperative to discuss the issues and seek solutions.

At midday, the spiritual leaders and their delegations were invited to lunch with Pope Francis. The session will continue in the afternoon.”
