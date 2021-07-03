UK teen allegedly kills 2 sisters in ‘deal with the devil’

A British teen accused of murdering two sisters allegedly signed a pledge with a demon in blood to kill six women every six months in exchange for winning the lottery, The Sun reported.
The details of the chilling contract were heard in the murder trial of Danyal Hussein, 19.
Hussein is accused of stabbing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, to death last June at a London park.
Jurors were presented with a copy of Hussein’s handwritten “deal with the devil,” which was found in his bedroom and signed in his blood.
Under the pact with Lucifuge Rofocale—the supposed “Prime Minister of Hell,” according to occultists—Hussein pledged to “perform a minimum of six sacrifices every six months.”
He also promised to “kill only women,” “build a temple for you,” and “do everything that I have promised.”
In return, Hussein asked to “win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot,” be rewarded with “wealth and power,” and “to never be suspected of the crimes by the police.”
Bank records show that Hussein bought multiple lottery tickets in the days following the brutal slayings, prosecutors reportedly said.