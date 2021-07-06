News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.59
EUR
586.68
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: I bow with great gratitude before Djivan Gasparyan’s merit, memory
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: I bow with great gratitude before Djivan Gasparyan’s merit, memory
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

Second President Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the "Armenia" bloc, has extended his condolences on the passing of famous Armenian duduk player, composer, and People's Artist of the Armenian SSR, Djivan Gasparyan.

"Djivan Gasparyan is one of the greatest musicians who raised the Armenian performing arts and, in particular, folk wind instruments to a new level, giving them world renown and recognition.

I bow with great gratitude before his merit and memory," Kocharyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos