Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: I bow with great gratitude before Djivan Gasparyan’s merit, memory

Second President Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the "Armenia" bloc, has extended his condolences on the passing of famous Armenian duduk player, composer, and People's Artist of the Armenian SSR, Djivan Gasparyan.
"Djivan Gasparyan is one of the greatest musicians who raised the Armenian performing arts and, in particular, folk wind instruments to a new level, giving them world renown and recognition.
I bow with great gratitude before his merit and memory," Kocharyan wrote, in particular, on Facebook.