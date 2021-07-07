Armenia Prosecutor General attending international conference of Prosecutors General in St. Petersburg

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is on a working visit to the Russian Federation to attend the Conference of Prosecutors General of Europe which has kicked off in Saint Petersburg.
As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, Davtyan had received the invitation to attend this high-level event from his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov during the latter’s visit to Armenia in April of this year.
The conference, which is being held under the title “The role of a prosecutor in the protection of the rights of an individual and public interest in light of the requirements of the European Court of Human Rights” and hosted by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, the Council of Europe and the International Association of Prosecutors’, is aimed at considering the role of the offices of Prosecutors General in human rights protection from the perspective of the ECHR, as well as prosecutorial oversight over enforcement of legislation, the functional role of the prosecution beyond criminal justice, cybercrimes, etc.
In his speech, Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan brought the example of Armenia and touched upon the guiding locomotive role of the Prosecutor General’s Office within the scope of criminal proceedings in the context of the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights. He also spoke out about the need to introduce more effective mechanisms for exercise of the right of accused to counter persons involved in criminal proceedings, but located in other countries in order to ensure the rights guaranteed by Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights.