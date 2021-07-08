News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.21
EUR
585.73
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 49 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which three new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, seven people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 9,294 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 929 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,913 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 27,246 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
From now on only Armenia citizens to get COVID-19 inoculations at country’s polyclinics
Whereas the foreigners—only at outdoor mobile points…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We have no deaths from 97,711 coronavirus vaccinations
But we have a minimum of 2,000 cases of death from as many cases of coronavirus…
 UN Secretary-General says COVID-19 spread is outstripping vaccines distribution
The spread of the virus is outstripping the distribution of vaccines...
 Ambassador to Iran: Many petitions by foreigners in Armenia for getting coronavirus vaccine in our country
The EU has considered Armenia as a "green zone" in terms of assessing the COVID-19 pandemic…
 Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,910 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
 One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,906 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos