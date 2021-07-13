Armenia acting MOD receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces

Acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today received the delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov, who is in Armenia to participate in the subsequent staff talks within the scope of the Armenian-Russian military cooperation.
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Istrakov informed Harutyunyan about the directions for and volume of the upcoming activities, as well as earmarked the issues on cooperation and the issues to be discussed. During the meeting, the acting defense minister indicated the scope of issues that are more important for the Armenian side.