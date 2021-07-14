News
News
Armenia Constitutional Court announces end of examination of 4 political parties' claim against election results
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Constitutional Court of Armenia today announced the end of examination of the case regarding the claim that four political parties had submitted against the decision of the Central Electoral Commission on the results of the snap parliamentary elections.

The Court left for the consultation room to render a decision.

The day and hour of promulgation of the decision will be announced later.

Two opposition blocs — ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’, and two opposition political parties — Awakening Party and Homeland of Armenians Party — had appealed the decision. The defendants are the Central Electoral Commission, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Police and the National Commission on Television and Radio. Civil Contract Party is involved as a third party.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
