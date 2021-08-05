News
Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: We discuss our activities with Robert Kocharyan
Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: We discuss our activities with Robert Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We discuss our activities in parliament with Robert Kocharyan. This is what deputy of the opposition ‘Armenia’ faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters today.

“Yes, we hold regular discussions on our activities in and outside of parliament,” he said.

Asked about Kocharyan’s impressions of the work in parliament, Saghatelyan informed that Kocharyan says everything is normal. “We are guided by our agenda, not the authorities’ agenda, and it will always be that way,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
