News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
Head of PACE delegation: Elections in Armenia met CoE standards
Head of PACE delegation: Elections in Armenia met CoE standards
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Parliamentary elections in Armenia met the standards of the Council of Europe, head of the PACE delegation, George Katrougalos, said in his speech during the Council of Europe's autumn session.

According to him, the only exception was the rather high entrance threshold - 5 percent for parties and 7 percent for the coalition.

It turns out that as a result, about 25 percent of voters were not represented in parliament, he added.

The head of the observation commission noted that freedom during the election campaign was ensured.

According to him, they had a fear of possible protests after the end of the elections, especially if the number of votes collected did not differ much from each other - but this did not happen.

The head of the observation commission stated that this year the second democratic elections were held in Armenia since 2018 and this is a reason for optimism.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief: Elections have been held in line with requirements of Electoral Code
In response, Mukuchyan recalled that...
 Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: We discuss our activities with Robert Kocharyan
Asked about Kocharyan’s impressions of...
 'Armenia' bloc will announce unified candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker after discussions with 'I Have Honor'
According to the existing regulations...
 Armenia Central Electoral Commission declares Aug. 2 as date for convening first parliamentary session
Chairman of the CEC Tigran Mukuchyan stated that...
 Armenia Central Electoral Commission approves record on provision of mandates to Members of Parliament
Three of the representatives of the...
 Acting PM congratulates opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs on entering parliament
“By the decision of the Constitutional Court, it was once again recorded that the snap National Assembly (NA) elections in Armenia were held in accordance with the standards of democracy,” Pashinyan said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos