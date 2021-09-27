Cavusoglu: We will take steps towards Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan

Head of PACE delegation: Elections in Armenia met CoE standards

US State Department: We urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system

Requiem service offered for Armenian homeland defenders killed in 44-day Karabakh war

First transgender woman to enter German parliament

WHO to resume investigation into COVID-19 origin

Azerbaijanis place their flag at position they occupy at Verin Shorzha village section of Armenia

Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerevan military pantheon

Armenia defense minister does not respond to question about Goris-Kapan motorway

Azerbaijan President makes another threat to Armenia

462 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Washington Armenians stage protest outside Azerbaijan embassy

Armenia Investigative Committee: 3,781 soldiers and civilians killed in Artsakh war

Minute of silence being observed in Armenia, Artsakh

Catholicos of All Armenians: Post-war challenges cannot be resolved in conditions of internal tension, division

Armenia PM, Karabakh President discuss work to overcome consequences of 44-day Artsakh war

Merkel's party loses Germany parliament election

MFA: Our priorities continue to be Artsakh’s international recognition, de-occupation of its territories

Armenia President: We must be able to get out of situation with our backs straight, move forward

PACE Autumn Session kicking off, Karabakh humanitarian situation also on agenda

Armenia senior officials separately visit Yerevan military pantheon

The 44-day Artsakh war: Official and real chronicle, day one - September 27

Russia is warned of danger of Erdogan's betrayal because of West

Delegation to Armenia: EU stands ready to facilitate contacts

US ambassador visits Yerevan military pantheon

Armenia PM visits Yerevan military pantheon early morning

44-day Artsakh war started exactly one year ago

Man, 23, dies in hospital 2 days after sustaining gunshot wounds in downtown Yerevan

Procession with candles starts in Yerevan

A group of Azerbaijanis try to enter mined area in Karabakh

Taliban accuses Tajikistan of interfering in Afghan affairs

Israeli Foreign Minister holds secret meeting with King of Jordan in August

First meeting of new Bundestag is expected to take place on October 26

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

Texas: 14 Mexican military detained who accidentally crossed the border with US

UN Secretary General discusses situation on border with Azerbaijan with Armenian FM

3 people die in Montana train accident

UN Secretary General says the world is too close to nuclear destruction

Armenian placed under house arrest after attacking Turkish consulate in France

Guterres speaks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister about peacekeeping efforts

Armenia reports 925 COVID-19 new cases

Lavrov and UN Secretary General speak on importance of strengthening role of organization on world stage

Court postpones consideration of petition to release Armen Charchyan on bail

Armenian FM, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs speak on fight against corruption

French FM: Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs' meeting is a positive gesture

Chinese diplomat urges Beijing to be ready to first strike at US

Afghanistan to soon start issuing new passports

Artsakh President attends cross-stone unveiling in Berkadzor village

At least 7 peacekeepers from Burundi killed in Somalia bomb blast

MFA: FM expressed readiness of Armenian side to resume Karabakh peace process

Holy Etchmiadzin: Requiem services to be held September 27 for fallen Armenian defenders

Armenia parliament vice-speaker from opposition: We will hold march, candlelight vigil Sunday

Erdogan says Turkey plans to buy additional S-400 missile systems from Russia

Armenian National Congress party spokesman: First president had private talk with Artsakh state minister

Armenia legislature opposition factions hold discussions with lawyers

Court decision to release Armenia opposition lawmaker on bail to be announced today

Armenia defense minister receives former, new commanders of Russia peacekeeping forces in Karabakh

European Heritage Days being held in Artsakh

Minute of silence to be observed in Armenia on September 27

Biden, Modi favor US-India cooperation in defense industry

Special court session underway in case of Armenia opposition MP, medical doctor

Biden says India should become permanent member of UN Security Council

1,066 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia FM, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy discuss Karabakh peace process

Man, 32, found dead at Yerevan building courtyard

Armenia initiative founder: Vaccinated person died of COVID-19

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs, statement issued

Chad Transitional Military Council head forms transitional parliament

Armenian opposition representative refers to Azerbaijani president speech in the UN General Assembly

Sri Lanka shaman pledges to beat coronavirus with ‘blessed’ water but dies of virus

Newspaper: Armenia authorities find key to getting rid of unwanted community leaders

Newspaper: How much spent from Armenia state budget for 30th Independence Day anniversary event?

Armenia analyst: Aliyev tried to soften accusations of not going until the end, allowing Russia troops’ deployment

Armenia human rights activist: Authorities might blame ex-chief of army's General Staff for defeat in war

UN: Over 350,000 people have died in Syria over the past decade

Armenia opposition MP not allowed to leave for Strasbourg to attend PACE session, fellow deputy doesn't attend

Russia Federal Security Service blocks large network of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs coordinated by Turkey

Thousand-man demonstrations taking place in Berlin ahead of elections

Brazil President's son tests positive for COVID-19 after trip to New York

Armenia PM: Karabakh conflict can't be considered resolved through the use of force

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan's raging battle against state emblems of Artsakh is manifestation of Armenophobia

Armenia MP: All cases of Special Investigation Service will be transferred to Corruption Prevention Commission

Armenia MOD receives UK Ambassador

Opposition “Armenia” faction of National Assembly of Armenia to hold consultation

Saakashvili promises to return to Georgia soon

Digest: Russian and French FMs discuss Karabakh situation, more on COVID-19 situation in Armenia

Erdogan says improvement of Turkey-US relations is necessary

Nakhchivan's ex-internal affairs minister sentenced to 11 years in prison

Armenia parliament approves several amendments and supplements to existing laws

Armenian political party leader: Aliyev accused Armenia of everything that Azerbaijan needs to be accused of

Opposition "Armenia" faction MP: Azerbaijan is preparing to implement agreements reached behind our backs

Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker: There are confidential ties and talks between Armenia and Turkey

Karabakh Investigative Committee accepts for proceedings case of Azerbaijani soldiers who fired at harvesters

First autumn snow falls on Armenia’s Mount Aragats (VIDEO)

Armenia parliament holding special session for the second time today

Azerbaijan hands over one fallen soldier’s remains to Armenian side, in Artsakh’s Shushi

Armenia PM: We intend to fully implement Police reforms

Armenia minister: Enlargement of communities will entail job cuts

Asian Development Bank forecasts GDP growth of 5.2% in Armenia for 2021, 3.5% for 2022

Opposition MP: 110,000 people already left Armenia this year