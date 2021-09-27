Head of PACE delegation: Elections in Armenia met CoE standards

Parliamentary elections in Armenia met the standards of the Council of Europe, head of the PACE delegation, George Katrougalos, said in his speech during the Council of Europe's autumn session.
According to him, the only exception was the rather high entrance threshold - 5 percent for parties and 7 percent for the coalition.
It turns out that as a result, about 25 percent of voters were not represented in parliament, he added.
The head of the observation commission noted that freedom during the election campaign was ensured.
According to him, they had a fear of possible protests after the end of the elections, especially if the number of votes collected did not differ much from each other - but this did not happen.
The head of the observation commission stated that this year the second democratic elections were held in Armenia since 2018 and this is a reason for optimism.